Monorail Car Painted in Same Colors as Original 1964 Model Begins Service in Tokyo; Train Operator Aims to Provide ‘Safer Transportation’
14:51 JST, September 17, 2024
Tokyo Monorail Co. began service of a monorail car painted in cream, light blue and blue — the same colors as the first model that began service in 1964 — to commemorate the 60th anniversary of its inauguration of service in Tokyo on Sunday. The company observed the anniversary on Tuesday.
The monorail, which connects central Tokyo to Haneda Airport, opened in time for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. It initially ran for about 13 kilometers between Monorail Hamamatsucho and then Haneda stations on the Tokyo Monorail line. Currently, the line runs for 17.8 kilometers between Monorail Hamamatsucho and Haneda Airport Terminal 2 stations.
The six-car monorail train departed from Monorail Hamamatsucho Station on Sunday morning and was seen off by Tokyo Monorail employees and others. The length of the special train service period has not yet been determined.
“As we mark the 60th anniversary, we want to make a fresh start with the aim of providing safer transportation,” a company director said.
