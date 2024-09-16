Traditional Taro Soup Cooked in Massive Pot in Yamagata; All 30,000 Servings Sold Despite Rain
13:57 JST, September 16, 2024
Taro soup is cooked in a massive pot during a traditional festival in Yamagata on Sunday. The event was held on the banks of the Mamigasaki River to prepare about 30,000 servings, which sold out despite a thunderstorm. In the pot measuring 6.5 meters in diameter, ingredients such as 3.2 tons of taro, 1.2 tons of beef and 3,500 green onions were mixed by two excavators and cooked for about 4½ hours. A crane was used to hang a huge wooden lid over the pot, protecting the traditional dish from the rain.
