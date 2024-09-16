Asakusa Samba Carnival in Tokyo Now Back at Full Strength; Dancers Perform Vibrantly Despite Sweltering Heat, Entertaining Visitors

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Dancers in bright dresses perform samba in front of a crowd in Taito Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday.

Asakusa Samba Carnival, an iconic end-of-summer event in Tokyo’s Asakusa district, returned to full strength for the first time in five years around Sensoji temple in Taito Ward, after suffering from cancelations and scale-downed events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dancers performed vibrantly to the lively rhythm of Latin music, entertaining the crowd.

This is the 39th year that the carnival has been held, and about 20 groups of about 5,000 people participated. Dancers in bright dresses or glittering red and gold feather ornaments paraded to the rhythm of whistles and drums, despite the sweltering heat of more than 30 C. Visitors from home and abroad, as well as local residents, flocked to the sidewalk to take pictures and cheer on the dancers while waving their hands.

A 39-year-old company employee from Mito, who used to live near the venue said: “I was disappointed that the carnivals had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I am glad it has returned. The dancers gave me a lot of energy.”