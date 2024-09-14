Home>Society>General News

Blistering Late-Summer Heat Lingers Across Japan; High Pressure Expected to Continue Driving Up Temperatures Until Thursday

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:50 JST, September 14, 2024

People cool off in a mist sprayer amid the lingering summer heat in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Friday. Due to the influence of high atmospheric pressure, temperatures soared over a wide area from western to eastern Japan that day, creating blistering late-summer heat. Of 914 locations nationwide where measurements were taken, 69 recorded maximum temperatures of 35 C or higher, with Dazaifu in Fukuoka Prefecture recording 37.1 C and central Tokyo reaching 33.9 C. The severe heat is expected to continue until around Thursday.

