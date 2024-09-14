Blistering Late-Summer Heat Lingers Across Japan; High Pressure Expected to Continue Driving Up Temperatures Until Thursday
11:50 JST, September 14, 2024
People cool off in a mist sprayer amid the lingering summer heat in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Friday. Due to the influence of high atmospheric pressure, temperatures soared over a wide area from western to eastern Japan that day, creating blistering late-summer heat. Of 914 locations nationwide where measurements were taken, 69 recorded maximum temperatures of 35 C or higher, with Dazaifu in Fukuoka Prefecture recording 37.1 C and central Tokyo reaching 33.9 C. The severe heat is expected to continue until around Thursday.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
-
Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
-
Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
-
Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26
-
Strong Typhoon Shanshan Predicted to Approach Western, Eastern Japan Earliest on Wednesday
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
- Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26