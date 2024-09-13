Ten White Snakes Hatched at Sanpo Shrine in Fukuoka Pref.; The Reptiles Are Considered Bringers of Good Fortune
15:53 JST, September 13, 2024
10 baby white snakes were hatched this month at Fukuoka Prefecture’s Sanpo Shrine, where a god in the form of a white snake is worshipped. According to the shrine, it was the first time they have had 10 snakes hatched at the same time.
White snakes are considered to bring luck.
The shrine installed a facility for raising white snakes about three years ago; the interior of this space is kept at a constant 28-30 C, providing an optimal environment for the snakes to grow in. According to the shrine, one female snake laid 12 eggs in July, from which 10 babies hatched earlier this month.
