Typhoon Bebinca Could Approach Southern Japan In Days; Heavy Storms Expected from Saturday

Typhoon Bebinca, which developed from a tropical depression Tuesday night in the Mariana Islands, was moving northwest at 20 kph at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The pressure at the center is 990 hectopascals and the maximum wind speed near the center is 25 meters per second (90 kph).

Bebinca, also called Typhoon No. 13 in Japan, is expected to move northward to the south of Japan and approach the Nansei Islands from Saturday to Sunday, during a three-day weekend, with strong winds.

The Nansei Islands will be under the threat of heavy storms from Saturday onward as the winds gradually increase from Friday.