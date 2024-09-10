Yomiuri Travel Offers Tour with Giants’ Game, Japanese Cultural Experience for Overseas Tourists and Others; Participants Can Choose Afternoon or Evening Game

Courtesy of Yomiuri Travel Service Co.

Koishikawa Korakuen Gardens in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo. Tokyo Dome can be seen in the background.

Yomiuri Travel Service is offering tours in English giving participants the chance to partake in a Japanese cultural experience and enjoy a baseball game at Tokyo Dome — the home of the Yomiuri Giants — in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo.





Courtesy of Yomiuri Travel Service Co.

Top: Participants enjoy a tea ceremony at Koishikawa Korakuen Gardens.

Middle: People enjoy watching the Giants play at Tokyo Dome in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo.

Bottom: Infield seating area close to both first and third base at Tokyo Dome, where people can experience the thrill of the game

The half-day tour packages, available from Sept. 14 to 19 (except 17), offer overseas tourists and other a chance to see the Giants play from a reserved seating area close to the action. Participants will also be able to see a practice session before the game and have a photo taken with the Giants Venus cheerleaders.

The packages also include a guided tour of Koishikawa Korakuen Gardens, designated as both a Special Historic Site and a Special Place of Scenic Beauty, located in the heart of Tokyo next to the stadium.

During the visit to the gardens, participants can a specially prepared lunch at Kantokutei teahouse and take part in a tea ceremony. They will also have the chance to make traditional Japanese sweets called wagashi. A workshop with a gardener using authentic tools will also be held.

The half-day tours begin in the morning, with the baseball game taking place either in the afternoon or evening, depending on the chosen date. Participants will have plenty of time to explore the attractions around Tokyo Dome City between events.

All of the activities for the half-day tours are for adults and children aged 6 or older, priced at ¥52,000 per person for adults and children alike.

The cost for children aged 4 and 5 is ¥22,000, which includes baseball game seating. Children under 4 can attend for free, but baseball game seating is not included. The Japanese cultural experience and meals are not included for children aged 5 or younger.

■ Reservations for the tours can be made at Web site: https://matcha-jp.com/en/20924 (English)