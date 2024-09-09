Home>Society>General News

Wild Boar Injures 3 Women in Kochi Pref.; Police Call for Caution

16:38 JST, September 9, 2024

A wild boar injured three women in Tosa, Kochi Prefecture, on Monday.

The boar is about 1 meter long and has also collided with three cars in the city. It is on the loose and police are calling for caution.

The attacks took place in the central district of the city.

