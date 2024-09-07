Friendly Fish Rule Undersea Kingdom Off Sado Island; Kobudai Known For Large Size, Distinctive Faces
12:47 JST, September 7, 2024
SADO ISLAND, Niigata — In the small settlement of Kitakoura in northern Sado Island, Kenkichi Nanto greets some familiar faces.
“Mr. Nanto, how are you?” asks one visitor.
“Ah, you’ve arrived,” Nanto replies. Nanto, 85, is the oldest skipper of the recreational fishing boats that take divers from the settlement to a diving spot called Akaiwa about 500 meters off the coast. The divers come here hoping to glimpse kobudai fish living in and around Akaiwa, which is about 20 meters below the surface.
Kobudai, called Asian sheepshead wrasse in English, are known for the large bump on their head and protruding jaw. Adult kobudai can exceed 1 meter in length. Those found off Sado will swim right up to divers and are popular for their friendly nature.
Nanto became a fisherman after graduating from junior high school. He caught sazae turban shells and other shellfish, using a glass-bottomed box to find them. One day, this method brought him face to face with a kobudai in the sea for the first time. “I was surprised to see a fish that big,” Nanto recalled.
Before long, Nanto’s acquaintances encouraged him to make the area into a diving spot. Some local fishermen opposed this move, but Nanto repeatedly held discussions with them and eventually won them over. The fishermen went diving in the area time and time again to get the kobudai accustomed to people.
A string of boss kobudai have reigned over Akaiwa through the years. According to the Sado Scuba Diving Association Secretariat, the kobudai that sparked the area’s popularity was called Benkei. This fish even appeared in a French nature documentary film called “Oceans” and wore the kobudai boss crown for 22 years. Benkei’s successor as the top kobudai, Yamato, still frolics with visiting divers.
This year, a slightly smaller kobudai called Kojiro challenged Yamato in a bid to usurp him and even pursued some of the female fish.
“Generational change is just the way of the world. It’s true for humans, too,” Nanto said with a smile. “Even I don’t know how long I can keep doing this, but I want to leave Kitakoura’s treasure to the next generation.”
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
-
Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
-
Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
-
Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26
-
Strong Typhoon Shanshan Predicted to Approach Western, Eastern Japan Earliest on Wednesday
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
- Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26