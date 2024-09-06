PS2 Game Console Registered as ‘Essential Historical Material’ by Japan’s National Museum of Nature and Science; PS2 ‘pivotal product in the Realization of Practical Multimedia’
14:06 JST, September 6, 2024
The PlayStation 2 home video game console is among 18 items that have been newly registered as an “essential historical material for science and technology,” according to the National Museum of Nature and Science.
Sony Computer Entertainment Inc., now Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc., released the PS2 in 2000. It was the world’s first home video game console that supported DVD playback. The PS2 could also connect to the internet. The console represented cutting-edge gaming technology, with realistic visuals at the time.
The PS2 cost less than most DVD players when it was released and, according to the museum, significantly contributed to the widespread adoption of DVDs. The museum praised the console, saying, “It is important as a pivotal product in the realization of practical multimedia.”
A computerized sewing machine released by Brother Industries Ltd. was also registered as an essential material for science and technology. It was based on original Japanese tech and was “the first sewing machine from a Japanese manufacturer to use a microcomputer,” that controlled pattern selection and other main functions.
Registration of essential historical materials began in fiscal 2008, with a current total of 381 items. The museum in Tokyo’s Ueno district will display panels explaining the newly registered materials from Sept.10 to 29.
