JAL Plane Shakes Suddenly over South Korea; Injury Reported

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

JAL aircraft

A Japan Airlines flight from Beijing to Tokyo shook violently over South Korea on Wednesday evening, causing a flight attendant to break a rib, the transport ministry and JAL announced on Thursday.

The ministry said it is possible that the plane was caught in turbulence.

According to the announcement, JAL Flight 22, which was carrying 132 passengers and crew and heading to Haneda Airport, experience sudden, violent shaking from side to side at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday Japan time while flying about 200 kilometers east of Seoul.

The impact caused a flight attendant in the aisle to fall and hit a seat.

The seat belt sign was off, they said.