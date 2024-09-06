JAL Plane Shakes Suddenly over South Korea; Injury Reported
12:04 JST, September 6, 2024
A Japan Airlines flight from Beijing to Tokyo shook violently over South Korea on Wednesday evening, causing a flight attendant to break a rib, the transport ministry and JAL announced on Thursday.
The ministry said it is possible that the plane was caught in turbulence.
According to the announcement, JAL Flight 22, which was carrying 132 passengers and crew and heading to Haneda Airport, experience sudden, violent shaking from side to side at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday Japan time while flying about 200 kilometers east of Seoul.
The impact caused a flight attendant in the aisle to fall and hit a seat.
The seat belt sign was off, they said.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
-
Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
-
Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
-
Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
-
Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
- Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level