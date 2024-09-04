Photo Exhibition of Abductee Megumi Yokota Opens in Tokyo; Oct. 5 will Mark 60th Birthday

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People look at photos of Megumi Yokota and her family taken by her late father, Shigeru, at Ario Nishiarai in Adachi Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

The 60th birthday of Megumi Yokota, who was abducted by North Korean agents when she was 13, will be marked on Oct. 5. To commemorate the occasion, an exhibition of photos of her taken by her late father, Shigeru, opened at a commercial facility in Adachi Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

The exhibition titled “Megumi-chan to kazoku no message” (The messages of Megumi and her family) is being held at Ario Nishiarai until Sunday.

“Please give us support so that the case will be solved as quickly as possible,” Megumi’s mother, Sakie, 88, said in a message she wrote for the event.

The exhibition features about 70 photos taken by Shigeru, who died in June 2020 aged 87. The photos show various happy moments of family life as well as Megumi wearing kimono.

The exhibition is run by Asagao-no-kai, a group supporting the family that has held similar exhibitions both in Japan and overseas since 2005. The current display is the group’s 40th large-scale exhibition. More than 340,000 people have visited the exhibitions organized by the group to date.