Photo Exhibition of Abductee Megumi Yokota Opens in Tokyo; Oct. 5 will Mark 60th Birthday
13:13 JST, September 4, 2024
The 60th birthday of Megumi Yokota, who was abducted by North Korean agents when she was 13, will be marked on Oct. 5. To commemorate the occasion, an exhibition of photos of her taken by her late father, Shigeru, opened at a commercial facility in Adachi Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.
The exhibition titled “Megumi-chan to kazoku no message” (The messages of Megumi and her family) is being held at Ario Nishiarai until Sunday.
“Please give us support so that the case will be solved as quickly as possible,” Megumi’s mother, Sakie, 88, said in a message she wrote for the event.
The exhibition features about 70 photos taken by Shigeru, who died in June 2020 aged 87. The photos show various happy moments of family life as well as Megumi wearing kimono.
The exhibition is run by Asagao-no-kai, a group supporting the family that has held similar exhibitions both in Japan and overseas since 2005. The current display is the group’s 40th large-scale exhibition. More than 340,000 people have visited the exhibitions organized by the group to date.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
-
Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
-
Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
-
Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
-
Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
- Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level