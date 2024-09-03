First Catch of the Season for Autumn Salmon; Fixed-net Fishing Ban Lifted

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Fishermen land the first catch of the season for autumn salmon, also known as chum salmon, in the port town of Taiki, Hokkaido, on Monday. The fixed-net fishing ban for the fish was lifted on the day. Fishermen skillfully sorted out the males and females from five boats. Female autumn salmon sold for ¥1,900 per kilogram during the bidding, while males sold for ¥950. Both were priced higher than an average year.