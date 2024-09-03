First Catch of the Season for Autumn Salmon; Fixed-net Fishing Ban Lifted
12:43 JST, September 3, 2024
Fishermen land the first catch of the season for autumn salmon, also known as chum salmon, in the port town of Taiki, Hokkaido, on Monday. The fixed-net fishing ban for the fish was lifted on the day. Fishermen skillfully sorted out the males and females from five boats. Female autumn salmon sold for ¥1,900 per kilogram during the bidding, while males sold for ¥950. Both were priced higher than an average year.
