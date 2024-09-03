News in Pictures / Slow-Moving Typhoon Shanshan Wreaks Havoc Across Wide Swath of Japan
15:29 JST, September 3, 2024
Typhoon Shanshan turned into a tropical cyclone on Sunday off the Pacific coast of the Tokai region and disappeared by early Monday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Originating near the Mariana Islands in the Pacific Ocean on Aug. 22, the typhoon moved slowly, causing heavy rain in various parts of Japan that disrupted transportation and triggered mudslides.
Seven deaths had been confirmed, one person was missing and 129 people had been injured as of 6 p.m. Sunday, according to The Yomiuri Shimbun’s tally.
Also referred to as Typhoon No. 10, the storm moved in a complex pattern. After landing on Kagoshima Prefecture on Thursday, it moved slowly from Kyushu to Shikoku. It spurred heavy rain in Kyushu, and in locations not directly hit by the typhoon in the Kanto and Tokai regions.
Sea surface temperatures south of Japan, where the typhoon advanced, are said to have been as hot as those in the tropics this summer. As a result, a large amount of water vapor supplied by the ocean developed the typhoon to nearly the strongest level.
Precipitation from Aug. 27, when the typhoon approached Japan, through 11 a.m. on Sunday reached 942 millimeters in Izu, Shizuoka Prefecture, which is 2.3 times the normal amount of precipitation for the whole of August, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. There were 911 millimeters of precipitation in Ebino, Miyazaki Prefecture, over the same period.
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
A building apparently damaged by wind gusts is seen in Miyazaki on Thursday.
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
The Niho River in Yamaguchi is seen swollen by heavy rain on Friday.
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
A residential area is seen flooded by heavy rain in Ogaki, Gifu Prefecture, on Saturday.
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
A resident stands in a residential area damaged by wind gusts in Miyazaki on Friday.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
-
Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
-
Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
-
Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
-
Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
- Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level