This Summer Ties for Highest Average Temperature Since 1898; June-August Mercury 1.76 C Higher Than 1991-2020 Period

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:02 JST, September 2, 2024

Japan’s average temperature from June to August this year tied for the highest level since 1898, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced Monday.

The average temperature was 1.76 C higher than that in the 30-year period from 1991 to 2020.

The June-August temperatures tied with those in the same period last year, the highest since comparable data became available in 1898.

The JMA analyzed average temperatures in 15 locations across the nation where effects from urbanization are relatively small.

