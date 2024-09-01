Woman Falls to Death in Yokohama Station; Passerby Below Also Dies as Result

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The scene where a woman fell to death in the west exit of Yokohama Station on Saturday.

YOKOHAMA — A woman in her teens fell from the roof of a commercial building in Yokohama, hitting another woman in her 30s walking below on Saturday, the police said. The woman who fell was confirmed dead about an hour later and the other woman who was involved in the incident was confirmed dead about four hours later.

The police later announced that the woman who fell from the roof of a commercial building connected to Yokohama Station was a 17-year-old third-year female high school student from Chiba Prefecture. The other woman involved in the incident was a 32-year-old office worker in Midori Ward, Yokohama, the police said.

According to the police, a passerby made an emergency call at about 5:55 p.m. Saturday, telling the police that that two women were lying on the ground at the west exit of Yokohama Station.

The police believe that the woman fell from the 12th floor of the commercial building. The other woman involved in the incident had visited the area with three friends, the police said.

A 19-year-old man, who passed by the scene at around 6 p.m., said: “Two young women were lying on the ground. One was receiving cardiac massage and the other was covered in blood.