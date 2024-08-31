Home>Society>General News

Japan’s Kanto Region May See Linear Precipitation Zones by Sunday Morning; JMA Calling for Caution

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The Japan Meteorological Agency

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:50 JST, August 31, 2024

Linear precipitation zones are likely to occur in Yamanashi and Nagano prefectures and the Kanto region by Sunday morning, bringing heavy rain, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Saturday.

The occurrence is influenced by Typhoon Shanshan, and the agency is calling for caution, saying, “The risk of disaster caused by heavy rains may increase dramatically.”

