Japan’s Kanto Region May See Linear Precipitation Zones by Sunday Morning; JMA Calling for Caution
16:50 JST, August 31, 2024
Linear precipitation zones are likely to occur in Yamanashi and Nagano prefectures and the Kanto region by Sunday morning, bringing heavy rain, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Saturday.
The occurrence is influenced by Typhoon Shanshan, and the agency is calling for caution, saying, “The risk of disaster caused by heavy rains may increase dramatically.”
Typhoon Shanshan Brings Devastating Rainfall, Halts Transportation Across Japan; Casualties Include 6 Dead, 127 Injured, 1 Missing
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
-
Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
-
Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
-
Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
-
Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
- Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level