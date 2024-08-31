Births in Japan Hit Record Low for Jan.-June

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The number of babies born in Japan in January-June decreased 5.7% from a year before to 350,074, hitting a record low for the first half, the health ministry said in a preliminary report on Friday.

The first-half figure fell short of 400,000 for the third consecutive year, while the pace of decline accelerated from the year-before drop of 3.6%.

If the number of births falls at a similar pace in the second half of 2024, the annual total could fall below 700,000 for the first time.

Meanwhile, the number of couples who got married in January-June grew 0.9% to 248,513, up for the first time in two years. The number of deaths increased 1.8% to 811,819, bringing the country’s natural population decline, or the number of deaths minus that of births, to 461,745.

The annual number of births was below 800,000 for the first time in 2022, and fell to a record low of 727,277 in 2023, marking the eighth consecutive year of decline.

In 2023, Japan’s total fertility rate, or the average number of children a woman is expected to have in her lifetime, also hit a record low of 1.20.

While the preliminary report covered babies born to foreign nationals living in Japan and to Japanese nationals living overseas, a forthcoming revised report will cover only Japanese nationals living in Japan. Therefore, it is likely to show an even smaller number of births.