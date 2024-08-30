Bug Alert: Shizuoka Pref. Warns of Massive Influx of Stink Bugs after Typhoon Shanshan Passes

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A stink bug

The Shizuoka prefectural pest control center issued a warning Thursday of a possible massive influx of stink bugs throughout the prefecture after Typhoon Shanshan, also known as Typhoon No. 10, passes.

Damage to citrus fruits is expected in particular, so the center has recommended using pesticides in anticipation of swarms of stink bugs, which avoid the heavy storms and rains caused by typhoons.

According to the center, 1,586 stink bugs were found at four observation spots in the prefecture, about 10 times the amount in a normal year.