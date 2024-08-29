Tokaido Shinkansen Will Suspend Service Between Mishima and Nagoya On Friday Due To Typhoon Shanshan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

JR Tokai sign

Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train will suspend its service between Mishima and Nagoya stations from the first train on Friday due to predictions of heavy rainfall and strong wind generated by Typhoon Shanshan, also known as Typhoon No.10, according to JR Tokai.

Hikari and Nozomi trains will suspend services between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka stations for the whole day on Friday. JR Tokai also will suspend its direct service between Tokyo and Hakata, or other stations by Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen on the day.

Between Tokyo and Mishima as well as Nagoya and Shin-Osaka stations, the number of trains will be drastically limited on Friday. JR Tokai plans to run around two Kodama trains per hour which will stop at all stations in each direction. For the Friday service, Kodama will operate with non-reserved seats only.

JR Tokai does not plan to suspend its Shinkansen services on Thursday. However, the company is calling for travelers to conduct their journeys as early as possible as train suspensions could occur as a result of sudden weather changes.

The Japan News