Powerful Typhoon Shanshan Lands on Japan’s Kagoshima Pref., Heavy Rain Observed Wide Areas in Kyushu (UPDATE1)
8:37 JST, August 29, 2024 (updated at 11:00 a.m. Aug. 29 JST)
Powerful typhoon Shanshan, also known as Typhoon No. 10, landed on Kagoshima Prefecture on Thursday morning, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
The typhoon brought heavy rains to a wide area of Kyushu. The agency has issued a strong warning over the possibility of landslides. At around 10 a.m. Thursday, the typhoon was moving with a central pressure of 960 hectopascals and a wind speed of 144 kph.
The Miyazaki City Fire Department received phone calls from residents near JR Minami Miyazaki Station who claimed that strong winds from around 10:50 p.m. had possibly caused glass to break. According to the department, more than 10 people were rushed to various hospitals.
In Miyazaki City before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, four people were injured due to strong winds caused by the typhoon. A 73-year-old man who worked at a construction site said he witnessed a tornado-like vortex that seemed to reach several meters high. A car overturned and some objects flew into the site. The man said, “I’ve never had such a scary experience.”
