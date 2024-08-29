Powerful Typhoon Shanshan Lands on Japan’s Kagoshima Pref., Heavy Rain Observed Wide Areas in Kyushu (UPDATE1)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Various objects believed to have been blown by a wind gust are seen on a street in Miyazaki on Thursday morning.

Powerful typhoon Shanshan, also known as Typhoon No. 10, landed on Kagoshima Prefecture on Thursday morning, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The typhoon brought heavy rains to a wide area of Kyushu. The agency has issued a strong warning over the possibility of landslides. At around 10 a.m. Thursday, the typhoon was moving with a central pressure of 960 hectopascals and a wind speed of 144 kph.

The Miyazaki City Fire Department received phone calls from residents near JR Minami Miyazaki Station who claimed that strong winds from around 10:50 p.m. had possibly caused glass to break. According to the department, more than 10 people were rushed to various hospitals.

Left: A car is damaged by a signboard believed to have fallen by a wind gust in Miyazaki on Wednesday afternoon.

Right: A car believed to have been overturned by a strong wind in Miyazaki on Wednesday afternoon

In Miyazaki City before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, four people were injured due to strong winds caused by the typhoon. A 73-year-old man who worked at a construction site said he witnessed a tornado-like vortex that seemed to reach several meters high. A car overturned and some objects flew into the site. The man said, “I’ve never had such a scary experience.”