Storm Surge Alert Issued for Japan’s Kagoshima Prefecture; Typhoon’s Approach Also Spurs Warnings Over Wind, Waves

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Waves batter a coast in Makurazaki, Kagoshima Prefecture, as Typhoon No. 10 approaches on Wednesday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a special alert about storm surge in Kagoshima Prefecture at 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday as the powerful Typhoon No. 10 approached.

Alerts about strong winds and high waves have also been issued for the prefecture.

“To protect their lives, we want people to ensure their physical safety as soon as possible, in keeping with information about evacuations,” an agency official said, calling for the utmost vigilance.