Storm Surge Alert Issued for Japan’s Kagoshima Prefecture; Typhoon’s Approach Also Spurs Warnings Over Wind, Waves
18:23 JST, August 28, 2024
The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a special alert about storm surge in Kagoshima Prefecture at 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday as the powerful Typhoon No. 10 approached.
Alerts about strong winds and high waves have also been issued for the prefecture.
“To protect their lives, we want people to ensure their physical safety as soon as possible, in keeping with information about evacuations,” an agency official said, calling for the utmost vigilance.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
-
Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
-
Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
-
Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
-
Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
- Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level