Mold Forces Closure of Hokkaido High School; Contractors Will Remove Infestation, Clean School Building
12:21 JST, August 28, 2024
NEMURO, Hokkaido — Hokkaido Nemuro High School, in the city of Nemuro, eastern Hokkaido, is to be closed for three days, starting on Wednesday, due to the appearance of a large amount of mold in the school building.
During the closure, a professional contractor will remove the mold and clean the school building.
According to the school, the mold was found on hallway and classroom walls, desks, chairs and students’ indoor shoes on Aug. 15 when the school building was closed for summer vacation.
It is believed that the mold growth was caused by high levels of moisture that collected in the air when the school building was covered with a sheet so its exterior walls could be painted.
Areas near Nemuro, on the eastern coast of Hokkaido, are prone to fog formation during summer as warm, moist air is cooled by the ocean’s cold Oyashio Current. Nemuro and neighboring areas usually see cool temperatures after mid-August. However, high temperatures and humidity have continued longer than usual this year.
