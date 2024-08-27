Italy’s ‘Most Beautiful Sailing Ship in the World’ on Display in Tokyo

The Amerigo Vespucci, an Italian navy training vessel dubbed as the most beautiful sailing ship in the world, is open to the public at the Tokyo International Cruise Terminal in Koto Ward, Tokyo, until Friday.

The ship arrived at the Port of Tokyo for the first time on Sunday as part of a world tour, which started in July 2023 and includes visits to 31 countries. Japan is the 17th port of call.

