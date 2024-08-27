Italy’s ‘Most Beautiful Sailing Ship in the World’ on Display in Tokyo
17:57 JST, August 27, 2024
The Amerigo Vespucci, an Italian navy training vessel dubbed as the most beautiful sailing ship in the world, is open to the public at the Tokyo International Cruise Terminal in Koto Ward, Tokyo, until Friday.
The ship arrived at the Port of Tokyo for the first time on Sunday as part of a world tour, which started in July 2023 and includes visits to 31 countries. Japan is the 17th port of call.
For more details, visit the official website (https://www.nntt.jac.go.jp/english/opera/).
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
-
Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
-
Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
-
Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
-
Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Mull Raising Interest Rates to 0.25%
- BOJ Decides to Raise Short-term Policy Interest Rate to Around 0.25%
- BOJ Decides to Cut its Monthly JGB Purchases to ¥3 trillion by End of March 2026
- Bank of Japan to Raise Interest Rate Target to 0.25%; Govt Bond Purchases to be Halved by Early 2026 (UPDATE 1)
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake