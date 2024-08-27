Tokaido Shinkansen Resumes Service (UPDATE 1)
17:31 JST, August 27, 2024
The Tokaido Shinkansen resumed service at around 5:35 p.m. after being suspended due to the heavy rainfall in Tokai region on Tuesday.
Due to unstable weather conditions caused by the typhoon approaching Kyushu, Shinkansen train operations have been delayed even after resumption of service.
