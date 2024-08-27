Home>Society>General News

Tokaido Shinkansen Resumes Service (UPDATE 1)

Japan News file photo
Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train arriving at JR Kyoto Station on June 20, 2024.

17:31 JST, August 27, 2024

The Tokaido Shinkansen resumed service at around 5:35 p.m. after being suspended due to the heavy rainfall in Tokai region on Tuesday.

Due to unstable weather conditions caused by the typhoon approaching Kyushu, Shinkansen train operations have been delayed even after resumption of service.

