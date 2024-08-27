Typhoon Shanshan May Cause Downpours Even in Faraway Areas in Japan; Weather Agency Calls for Vigilance in Wide Swaths of Nation
14:58 JST, August 27, 2024
Typhoon Shanshan, which is approaching Japan, may cause torrential rains even in areas far away from it, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Also referred to as Typhoon No. 10, the typhoon has taken a more westward route than originally predicted because a high-pressure system in the Pacific Ocean has extended westward, and a cold vortex that is a kind of low-pressure system with cold air high in the sky has caught the typhoon in its counterclockwise winds, the agency said.
The sea surface temperature in the south of Japan is over 30 C, which will likely cause the typhoon to develop further.
Also, due to the typhoon’s strong winds, humid air drawn from the warm seawater is likely to flow toward Pacific coast areas such as Shikoku and the Kinki and Tokai regions.
The agency is calling for people in those areas to watch out for downpours because it is possible that rain heavy enough to reach warning levels will fall in those areas even before the typhoon approaches them.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
-
Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
-
Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
-
Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
-
Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Mull Raising Interest Rates to 0.25%
- BOJ Decides to Raise Short-term Policy Interest Rate to Around 0.25%
- BOJ Decides to Cut its Monthly JGB Purchases to ¥3 trillion by End of March 2026
- Bank of Japan to Raise Interest Rate Target to 0.25%; Govt Bond Purchases to be Halved by Early 2026 (UPDATE 1)
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake