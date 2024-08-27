Tokaido Shinkansen Service Delayed

Japan News file photo

Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train arriving at JR Kyoto Station on June 21, 2024.

The Tokaido Shinkansen resumed service at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday after being suspended due to heavy rain.

However, there are still delays between Tokyo and Okayama stations in the eastbound direction, and between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka stations in the westbound direction, according to Central Japan Railway Co.