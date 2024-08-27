Tokaido Shinkansen Service Delayed
10:18 JST, August 27, 2024
The Tokaido Shinkansen resumed service at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday after being suspended due to heavy rain.
However, there are still delays between Tokyo and Okayama stations in the eastbound direction, and between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka stations in the westbound direction, according to Central Japan Railway Co.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
-
Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
-
Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
-
Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
-
Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Mull Raising Interest Rates to 0.25%
- BOJ Decides to Raise Short-term Policy Interest Rate to Around 0.25%
- BOJ Decides to Cut its Monthly JGB Purchases to ¥3 trillion by End of March 2026
- Bank of Japan to Raise Interest Rate Target to 0.25%; Govt Bond Purchases to be Halved by Early 2026 (UPDATE 1)
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake