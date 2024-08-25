Hokuriku Shinkansen Operations Temporarily Suspended Between Nagano, Toyama Stations due to Heavy Rain (UPDATE1)
15:48 JST, August 25, 2024
The Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train services were temporarily suspended on the inbound and outbound lines between Nagano and Toyama stations on Sunday afternoon due to heavy rain.
