Home>Society>General News

JR Tokaido Line Resumes Services (Update 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The logo of JR East, which operates the Tokaido Line

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:08 JST, August 24, 2024

The JR Tokaido Line resumed its services at around 12:13 p.m. on Saturday after suspending them following an accident involving a person at JR Ofuna Station in Kanagawa Prefecture at around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING