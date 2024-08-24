Home>Society>General News

JR Tokaido Line Suspends Services Due to Accident

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The logo of JR East, which operates the Tokaido Line

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:50 JST, August 24, 2024

The JR Tokaido Line suspended its services following an accident involving a person at JR Ofuna station in Kanagawa Prefecture at around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.

The services have been suspended between Tokyo Station and Atami Station in Shizuoka Prefecture.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING