JR Tokaido Line Suspends Services Due to Accident
12:50 JST, August 24, 2024
The JR Tokaido Line suspended its services following an accident involving a person at JR Ofuna station in Kanagawa Prefecture at around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.
The services have been suspended between Tokyo Station and Atami Station in Shizuoka Prefecture.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
-
Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
-
Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
-
Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26
-
As Typhoon Ampil Approaches Japan, Tokaido Shinkansen May Suspend Service on Friday, Saturday
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Mull Raising Interest Rates to 0.25%
- BOJ Decides to Raise Short-term Policy Interest Rate to Around 0.25%
- BOJ Decides to Cut its Monthly JGB Purchases to ¥3 trillion by End of March 2026
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan