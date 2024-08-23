With Typhoon Shanshan Approaching, Services Could Be Disrupted for Tokaido, Sanyo Shinkansen
21:13 JST, August 23, 2024
Central Japan Railway Co. and West Japan Railway Co. announced Friday that Shinkansen services might be halted as Typhoon Shanshan approaches Japan.
The companies said service for the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen could be halted entirely or on certain sections. Planned or lengthy service interruptions could come around next Tuesday or Wednesday.
Typhoon Shanshan was slowly heading north around the Mariana Islands as of 3 p.m. on Friday, with a central atmospheric pressure of 985 hectopascals. It is expected to gain in strength as it approaches Japan.
