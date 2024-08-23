Japan Woman Becomes Guinness World Records’ Oldest Person at 116; Announcement Follows Death of 117-year-old Spanish Woman

Courtesy of Ashiya municipal government

Tomiko Itooka is seen on her 116th birthday in Ashiya, Hyogo Prefecture, on May 23.

PARIS — Tomiko Itooka, a 116-year-old woman in Ashiya, Hyogo Prefecture, has become the world’s oldest person, following the death of 117-year-old Maria Branyas Morera of Spain, Guinness World Records said Wednesday.

Itooka was born in May 1908 and resides at a nursing home in Ashiya.

Branyas Morera, who had been considered the world’s oldest person since January 2023, died at a nursing home in Catalonia, in northeastern Spain, on Monday.