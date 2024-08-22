Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
12:40 JST, August 22, 2024
Typhoon Shanshan, also referred to as Typhoon No. 10, has formed and is slowly moving west-northwest on Thursday morning.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, it is expected to reach south of Japan on Sunday and possibly approach the Japanese archipelago early next week.
