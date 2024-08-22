Retrieval of Fukushima No. 1 NPP’s Nuclear Fuel Debris Temporarily Suspended Due to Procedural Error
11:15 JST, August 22, 2024
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. suspended procedures to retrieve radioactive nuclear fuel debris from a reactor at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant immediately after starting the procedures on Thursday morning.
According to TEPCO, the suspension was due to an error in the procedures. The company will resume the work on Friday at the earliest.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
-
Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
-
Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
-
As Typhoon Ampil Approaches Japan, Tokaido Shinkansen May Suspend Service on Friday, Saturday
-
Earthquake Measuring Lower 6 Hits Japan’s Miyazaki Prefecture; Tsunami Advisories Issued for 5 Prefectures, Including Kochi and Miyazaki (Update2)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Mull Raising Interest Rates to 0.25%
- BOJ Decides to Raise Short-term Policy Interest Rate to Around 0.25%
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
- Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)