Retrieval of Fukushima No. 1 NPP’s Nuclear Fuel Debris Temporarily Suspended Due to Procedural Error

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Fukushima No. 1 Nuclear Power Plant

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:15 JST, August 22, 2024

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. suspended procedures to retrieve radioactive nuclear fuel debris from a reactor at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant immediately after starting the procedures on Thursday morning.

According to TEPCO, the suspension was due to an error in the procedures. The company will resume the work on Friday at the earliest.

