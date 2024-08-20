Tokyo Sees Record Number of Foreign Visitors in 2023; Weak Yen Drives Spending above Pre-pandemic Level

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Overseas tourists are seen in the Asakusa area in Taito Ward, Tokyo, in May 2023.

The number of foreign visitors to Tokyo hit a record high of about 19.54 million in 2023, according to an estimate by the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The estimate shows visitor numbers for the capital have made a full recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and that spending by overseas visitors was up significantly from before the pandemic.

The total was calculated based on the number of foreign visitors to 735 tourism-related facilities, selected from throughout Tokyo, and 551 events, as well as a survey conducted with 11,327 overseas visitors at 43 locations in Tokyo.

According to the metropolitan government, the number of foreign visitors to Tokyo rose by 28.7% from about 15.18 million in 2019 before the pandemic.

Spending by inbound tourists was ¥2.76 trillion in 2023, up by 120% from ¥1.26 trillion in 2019. The depreciation of the yen is believed to have made travel to Japan more affordable.

In the survey, 67.1% of respondents said they had been to the Shibuya area, making it the most visited area. That was followed by the Shinjuku-Okubo area, at 57.4%; the Ginza area, at 50.1%; and the Asakusa area, at 47.4%.

Asked about their activities in Tokyo, 93.3%, the highest percentage, said that they enjoyed eating Japanese food. Other popular choices were shopping for daily goods, at 62.3%; shopping for clothing and fashion items, at 59%; and exploring high-rise buildings and other places, at 55.3%.

When asked how they rated their visit to Tokyo, more than 90% replied that they were “very satisfied,” “satisfied” or “somewhat satisfied.” As to whether they wanted to visit Tokyo again, more than 90% said that they were “eager to do so,” “want to do so” or “somewhat want to do so,” indicating Tokyo’s strong appeal for tourists.

The Tokyo metropolitan government has set a goal of attracting more than 30 million international tourists per year by 2030.

“We want to develop cultural resources for tourism, such as food and anime, as well as attractions such as projection mapping, and boost promotion of Tokyo in other countries,” said an official at the metropolitan government.