Victims of Hiroshima Landslides Remembered 10 Years On

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A man prays at a cenotaph in Asaminami Ward, Hiroshima, on Tuesday morning.

Hiroshima (Jiji Press)—A memorial event was held Tuesday for more than 70 victims of heavy rain-caused landslides that struck the western Japan city of Hiroshima 10 years ago.

Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui and local residents offered flowers to the victims at the ceremony hosted by a disaster prevention group in the Yagi district of the city’s Asaminami Ward, which was particularly hit hard by the disaster.

“I hope to make residents thoroughly aware that they are living in a dangerous area, and work to prevent (the disaster) from being forgotten,” Koji Ishibashi, 72, head of the local group, said at the event.

“We will remember it as a valuable lesson and strive to create a community where everyone can live safely and securely,” Matsui said.

Japanese land minister Tetsuo Saito also attended the event and said that his ministry will do all it can to prevent and mitigate disasters.

“We had always gathered for the New Year,” Shinzo Tatsugawa, 87, who lost his older brother and sister-in-law in the disaster, said. “I have a photograph (of the couple) in my living room and look at it every day.”

“I don’t feel that it has been 10 years,” Isamu Kawachi, whose house was completely destroyed by the disaster, said. “It was an instant. I can still remember the faces (of friends who died).”

The landslides, which occurred in the early hours of Aug. 20, 2014, claimed the lives of 77 people, including three who died due to indirect causes, and completely or partially destroyed 396 houses.

In the Midorii district in Asaminami Ward, a memorial candle-lighting event is slated to be held.