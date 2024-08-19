Season’s 1st Saury Sell at Record 500,000 Yen

Jiji Press

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — This season’s first batch of saury fetched ¥500,000 per kilogram for some large fish at Tokyo’s Toyosu wholesale market Monday, up 2.5-fold from last year and marking an all-time high.

The first batch, which arrived at Toyosu on the day after being landed at Hanasaki Port in Nemuro in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido and other ports by Saturday, totaled about 42 tons. The amount was up sharply from the roughly 500 kilograms in last season’s first batch, sold at Toyosu on Aug. 21, 2023, two days later than this year.

While the large amount pushed down overall wholesale prices from the year before, some large fish weighing around 140 grams each fetched prices exceeding ¥70,000 .

“We wanted to stimulate the market and express thanks to the fishers,” said Yasuhiro Yamazaki, head of middle trader Yamaharu, which bought saury at the record price. The saury are planned to be used mainly at sushi restaurants in the United States, according to the company.