Tokyo Office Workers Return to Work after Bon Holiday Period; Nankai Trough Advisory, Typhoon Ampil Impacted Travel Plans

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Office workers head back to work at JR Tokyo Station in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Monday following the end of the Bon holidays.

During this period, the first special advisory regarding a possible Nankai Trough earthquake was issued and Typhoon Ampil, also known as Typhoon No. 7, approached the Tokyo metropolitan area. Both impacted travel and return trips.

“I ate a lot of delicious food and got refreshed, so I want to start working hard again from today,” said a 51-year-old office worker who came back from his parents’ home in Hachioji, Tokyo.