3D Model of Inuyama Castle Displays Complex Structure; Highlights Historical Value of Japan’s Oldest Extant Castle Keep

A three-dimensional model of the Inuyama Castle

The Yomiuri Shimbun has created a three-dimensional model of Inuyama Castle, a national treasure which is located in Inuyama, Aichi Prefecture, to spread awareness of its historical value and make its complex structure easier to understand.

The castle is believed to have been built between the late 16th and early 17th centuries, making it the oldest extant wooden castle keep in Japan.

The model was created using photogrammetry, a technique employed in the fields of artifact research and architecture. It was assembled from about 32,000 photos of the castle taken from various angles with drones and other equipment. It features a cross-section of the interior, allowing viewers to see that the castle, which appears from the outside to have three stories, actually has four. The cross-section also shows the parts repaired during major renovations conducted in 2019.

Kazuyoshi Fumoto, a professor emeritus at Nagoya Institute of Technology who researches castle architecture, said: “Images created using photogrammetry look realistic. The warping of beams and repairs to pillars, which do not show up in drawings, become visible, and the structure and features of the building can be learned. This is a valuable material.”