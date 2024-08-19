“Toilet” Graffiti Found at Yasukuni Shrine; Second Incident Since May

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A stone monument on which the graffiti was found at Yasukuni Shrine in Chiyoda, Tokyo on Monday.

Graffiti meaning “toilet” was found at the Yasukuni Shrine in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Monday. A shrine official found them in the early morning.

According to police, graffiti including writing in Chinese characters and alphabet letters meaning “toilet” were drawn with black marker pen at six places on a stone monument inscribed with the name of the shrine and its foundation near the shrine’s entrance.

A similar incident occurred at the shrine in May where the stone monument was vandalized with red spray paint reading “toilet.” A Chinese man was arrested and indicted for causing damage to property, while two others were issued arrest warrants, having left Japan after the incident.