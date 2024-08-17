Security Checks Suspended at Shin-Chitose Airport, Hokkaido; Passengers Returning from Bon Holidays Delayed

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Passengers wait for security checks to resume at Shin-Chitose Airport in Hokkaido on Saturday.

SAPPORO — Security checks at Shin-Chitose Airport in Hokkaido have been temporarily suspended for an unspecified reason as of Saturday, causing some departure delays.

The checks stopped just after 10 a.m., and passengers were waiting in long lines for them to resume.

The airport was especially crowded on the day, as many travelers were heading home after the Bon holidays.