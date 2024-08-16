Typhoon Precursors Form in Succession Over Japan’s Southern Sea; Situation Unlikely to Change Soon
16:55 JST, August 16, 2024
Four typhoons including the current Typhoon Ampil — also known as Typhoon No. 7 — formed one after another over the sea south of Japan between Aug. 8 and Tuesday.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the presence of a low-pressure atmospheric vortex — called a monsoon gyre — has increased the likelihood that typhoons will form.
A high-pressure system in the Pacific is currently far to the east over the sea south of Japan, and a nearby low-pressure system is expanding, bringing with it anticlockwise wind circulation, which can easily create updrafts. Accordingly, clusters of cumulonimbus clouds, the precursors of typhoons, are forming one after another.
Additionally, sea surface temperatures in the area this year are about 2 C higher than normal, a situation that is adding a large amount of water vapor to the air. This is another condition that is ripe for typhoons.
Nagoya University Prof. Kazuhisa Tsuboki, who studies typhoons, spoke about the cause of this consecutive development of cumulonimbus clouds: “There have been few typhoons so far this year, and the sea had not been stirred up until recently.”
Typhoon Ampil moved northward along the edge of the high-pressure system in the Pacific. JMA said that the typhoon-prone conditions are not expected to go away any time soon and the agency would keep monitoring the development of subsequent typhoons.
Powerful Typhoon Ampil Approaches Chiba Prefecture; Regional Train, Ferry Services Halted or Reduced
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
-
Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
-
Sex Crime Perpetrators Linked to U.S. Military in 166 Cases in Japan over 35 years; Local, Prefectural Governments Often Not Aware of Crimes
-
Earthquake Measuring Lower 6 Hits Japan’s Miyazaki Prefecture; Tsunami Advisories Issued for 5 Prefectures, Including Kochi and Miyazaki (Update2)
-
As Typhoon Ampil Approaches Japan, Tokaido Shinkansen May Suspend Service on Friday, Saturday
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Mull Raising Interest Rates to 0.25%
- Govt Panel to Propose ¥50 Raise in Average Minimum Wage; Increase Would Set Record High for 4th Straight Year
- Major Japanese Real Estate Companies Broaden Presence in Asia; Technologies to Tackle Environmental Issues Attracting Interest
- Lodging Taxes Mulled Across Japan as Response to Overtourism; Business Community Voices Concerns About Impact
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake