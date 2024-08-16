Central Japan Logs 40 C; 145 Spots Mark 35 C or Higher by 2 P.M.
15:30 JST, August 16, 2024
Mino, Gifu Prefecture, logged 40 C on Friday as temperatures surged from the Tokai region to western Japan, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Other hot spots on the day included Shimanto, Kochi Prefecture, which hit 39.8 C, and Nankoku, which reached 39.4 C. By 2 p.m., 145 spots were experiencing extremely hot temperatures of 35 C or higher.
According to the agency, temperatures will continue to rise in eastern and western Japan on Saturday, with highs of 39 C in Nagoya and Hamamatsu and 38 C in central Tokyo, Kofu, Gifu and other locations.
