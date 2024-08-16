Home>Society>General News

Tokyo Disneyland, Tokyo DisneySea to Be Closed at 3 P.M. Friday Due to Typhoon Ampil

14:00 JST, August 16, 2024

Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will be closed at 3 p.m. Friday due to Typhoon Ampil, Oriental Land Co. said.

