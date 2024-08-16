Home>Society>General News

Typhoon Ampil Approaches Chiba Prefecture

The Japan News

The Japan News

10:22 JST, August 16, 2024

Typhoon Ampil, also known as Typhoon No. 7, continued to move northward Friday. At 9 a.m. it was about 100 kilometers east-northeast of Hachijojima Island, Tokyo, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

It is heading toward Chiba Prefecture, maintaining strength.

Related Articles

Typhoon Ampil Expected to Bring Heavy Rain in Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; JMA Advises Caution Against Storms, Waves

Due to Typhoon Ampil Tozai Line to Suspend Service; No Trains Between Toyocho, Nishi-funabashi from 10:30 a.m. on Friday

With Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan, 470 Domestic Flights to and from Haneda, Narita to Be Cancelled Friday

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING