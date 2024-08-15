Massive Power Outage Hits Japan’s Osaka, Neighboring Areas; Blackout Affected over 200,000 Homes, Train Services

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A station worker announces the resumption of train services on Thursday morning at Kyobashi Station in Osaka, while the display on an electronic bulletin board is still off.

A massive power outage hit parts of Osaka and neighboring areas on Thursday morning, affecting homes and suspending train operations.

The blackout occurred at about 4 a.m. and affected nine wards in the central and eastern parts of Osaka City, including Kita, Chuo and Joto wards. Power was also cut in some areas of the neighboring city of Moriguchi, Osaka Prefecture, before being restored at about 7:45 a.m.

Power distributor Kansai Transmission and Distribution said that about 244,600 homes were affected and that the cause of the blackout is being investigated.

Train services were suspended on Keihan Electric Railway’s Nakanoshima Line and on the main line between Yodoyabashi and Kyobashi stations after power to a substation in Joto Ward was cut, causing delays of 84 services of up to 95 minutes that affected about 30,000 passengers.

West Japan Railway Co. also experienced suspensions and delays on some lines, including the Osaka Loop Line and the Tozai Line, affecting about 25,000 passengers.

According to the Osaka prefectural police, at least 140 traffic lights were out of service. Officers were dispatched to guide traffic with hand signals. No accidents nor traffic jams were reported due to the blackout.

The lowest temperature in Osaka on the day was 28.2 C at 6:51 a.m. An 80-year-old man in Joto Ward said the power outage stopped the air conditioner in his house, and he had to open all the windows to escape the heat. “I don’t want that to happen again,” he said.