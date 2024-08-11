Record Rainfalls and Storms Expected in Japan’s Tohoku Region through Tuesday; Typhoon Maria to Land in Tohoku
10:13 JST, August 11, 2024
Heavy rains and storms are expected in the Tohoku region from Sunday as Typhoon Maria approaches.
Typhoon Maria moved northwestward east of Japan on Sunday and is expected to make landfall in the Tohoku region with storms on Monday. The typhoon is then expected to cross the Tohoku region and move into the Sea of Japan. Therefore, the Tohoku region is expected to experience rough weather through Tuesday, especially on the Pacific Ocean side, with the possibility of record-breaking heavy rainfall.
The Japan Meteorological Agency is calling for precautions against heavy rainfall disasters.
