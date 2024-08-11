U.S., U.K. Ambassadors Attend Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Memorial at Tokyo Temple; Israeli Envoy Also Attends Service at Zojoji Temple

The Yomiuri Shimbun

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, center, offers prayers during a memorial service for victims of the U.S. atomic bombing on Nagasaki, at Zojoji temple in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Friday.

The U.S. and British ambassadors to Japan, who were absent from a ceremony for victims of the U.S. atomic bombing held in Nagasaki, attended a memorial service at Zojoji temple in Tokyo on Friday, along with the Israeli envoy.

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said he could not attend the Nagasaki ceremony because his attendance would have respected a political decision to give moral equivalency between Russia and Israel, one country that invaded, versus one country that was a victim of invasion.

At a press conference in Washington on Thursday, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stressed that the U.S. position of giving importance to the anniversary of the atomic bombing remains unchanged.

“I think our position on it and our respect for Japan when it comes to this anniversary is well documented and goes beyond — far beyond — the ambassador not attending one event,” Miller said.

Yasujiro Tanaka, an 82-year-old survivor of the atomic bombing who attended the Nagasaki memorial, said, “I wish they had attended the ceremony with sincere feelings, instead of bargaining.”