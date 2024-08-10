Japan Meteorological Agency: Typhoon Maria Expected to Make Landfall in Japan’s Tohoku Region on Monday; Heavy Rainfall Anticipated

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Typhoon Maria is expected to make landfall in Japan’s Tohoku region on Monday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

With heavy rainfall expected mainly in the Tohoku region, the JMA is urging people to be on high alert for landslides and rising water levels of rivers.

According to the agency, the total rainfall in Tohoku is expected to surpass around 400 millimeters from Sunday to Monday, exceeding the normal August rainfall of about 150 millimeters to 250 millimeters.

As of noon Saturday, the typhoon with the central pressure of 985 hectopascals was moving northward at 15 kph east of Japan. The maximum wind speed near the center is 25 meters per second.