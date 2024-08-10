Japan Meteorological Agency: Typhoon Maria Expected to Make Landfall in Japan’s Tohoku Region on Monday; Heavy Rainfall Anticipated
18:07 JST, August 10, 2024
Typhoon Maria is expected to make landfall in Japan’s Tohoku region on Monday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
With heavy rainfall expected mainly in the Tohoku region, the JMA is urging people to be on high alert for landslides and rising water levels of rivers.
According to the agency, the total rainfall in Tohoku is expected to surpass around 400 millimeters from Sunday to Monday, exceeding the normal August rainfall of about 150 millimeters to 250 millimeters.
As of noon Saturday, the typhoon with the central pressure of 985 hectopascals was moving northward at 15 kph east of Japan. The maximum wind speed near the center is 25 meters per second.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sex Crime Perpetrators Linked to U.S. Military in 166 Cases in Japan over 35 years; Local, Prefectural Governments Often Not Aware of Crimes
-
Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
-
Earthquake Measuring Lower 6 Hits Japan’s Miyazaki Prefecture; Tsunami Advisories Issued for 5 Prefectures, Including Kochi and Miyazaki (Update2)
-
Apparent U.S. Military Chopper Lands in Kanagawa Pref. Rice Field; No Injuries Reported
-
Japan Meteorological Agency Issues Nankai Trough Earthquake Extra Information; Data Meant to Assess Risk of Subsequent Megaquake (UPDATE1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Cuts Growth Forecast, Prime Minister Warns of Weak-Yen Pain
- Govt Panel to Propose ¥50 Raise in Average Minimum Wage; Increase Would Set Record High for 4th Straight Year
- Kansai Airports to Add Slots, Flight Paths for Expo; Steps Taken to Limit Additional Noise for Residents
- Major Japanese Real Estate Companies Broaden Presence in Asia; Technologies to Tackle Environmental Issues Attracting Interest
- Lodging Taxes Mulled Across Japan as Response to Overtourism; Business Community Voices Concerns About Impact