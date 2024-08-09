Japan’s JR Tokai Resumes Shinkansen Bullet Train’s Operations after Strong Earthquake; Odakyu Electric Railway Partly Resumes Operations (UPDATE2)
20:25 JST, August 9, 2024 (updated at 22:00 JST)
Central Japan Railway Company (JR Tokai) has resumed operations of Shinkansen bullet trains at around 9 p.m. on Friday following a strong earthquake that occurred at around 8 p.m. on the day. The bullet trains temporarily stopped their services between Tokyo’s Shinagawa and Shizuoka stations shortly after the quake.
Odakyu Electric Railway Co. has resumes operations on its Enoshima and Tama lines.
